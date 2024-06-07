Uttam Kumar Reddy to Inspect Progress of Repairs at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Dams

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will be conducting an inspection of the ongoing repairs and protection measures at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla dams today. Accompanied by a team of engineers, the minister will review the progress of the works being carried out by both government officials and representatives of construction companies.

The inspection comes in the wake of recommendations made in the interim report of the National Dam Safety Authority expert committee, highlighting the need for repairs and protection measures at the dams. Notably, two more gates have been raised at the Medigadda Barrage as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance dam safety.



Of particular significance is the lifting of gates at the Medigadda barrage, with two gates, numbers 16 and 17, already being successfully lifted. The remaining four gates are also slated for opening in the coming days. Additionally, works are being carried out to cut and remove the gate in the middle of the sagging piers, further bolstering the structural integrity of the dam.

