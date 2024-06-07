Live
- Anil Kapoor to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT;’ makers unveil new season plans
- Mythri Movie Makers announces ‘8 Vasanthalu’with Ananthika Sanilkumar in lead role
- ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ Season 3 set to premiere from June 14th
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
Just In
Uttam Kumar Reddy to Inspect Progress of Repairs at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Dams
Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will be conducting an inspection of the ongoing repairs and protection measures at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla dams today.
Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will be conducting an inspection of the ongoing repairs and protection measures at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla dams today. Accompanied by a team of engineers, the minister will review the progress of the works being carried out by both government officials and representatives of construction companies.
The inspection comes in the wake of recommendations made in the interim report of the National Dam Safety Authority expert committee, highlighting the need for repairs and protection measures at the dams. Notably, two more gates have been raised at the Medigadda Barrage as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance dam safety.
Of particular significance is the lifting of gates at the Medigadda barrage, with two gates, numbers 16 and 17, already being successfully lifted. The remaining four gates are also slated for opening in the coming days. Additionally, works are being carried out to cut and remove the gate in the middle of the sagging piers, further bolstering the structural integrity of the dam.