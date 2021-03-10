Uttam Kumar Reddy to raise lawyers' murder in Parliament

Dharna Chowk: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would raise the issue of lawyer couple's murder in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

Addressing a protest dharna of advocates at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not responding to the demand for probe through Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the brutal murder of advocates, Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, in Peddapalli on February 17. He reiterated the allegations that the murders were the result of a larger conspiracy hatched by TRS-backed sand mafia and these murders were directly to the custodial death of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. The TPCC chief also slammed BJP for not taking up the issue of lawyers' murder at the national level although the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy belongs to Telangana.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress party had already met Governor Dr TamilisaiSoundarajan seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the murders. He said he would raise the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament. Further, he assured the advocates that he would take up their demands for implementation of Advocates Protection Act, Review of CrPC 41, payment of stipend to junior advocates.

Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the advocates to vote in favour Congress candidates G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar) and SabavathRamulu Naik (Warangal -Khammam-Nalgonda) in the MLC elections for Graduates constituencies.

Congress MLC candidate G Chinna Reddy, TPCC Legal Cell Chairman Damodar Reddy and other leaders were also present.