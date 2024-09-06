Uttam urges officials to repair damaged irrigation projects on a war footing

Hyderabad: As the agricultural crisis intensifies due to recent heavy rains, the State government has launched an action plan to urgently repair all damaged projects, including water bodies such as lakes, rivulets, and ponds. The restoration of local water bodies would help the farmers to continue the farming activity in the kharif season.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked the officials to call for tenders to finalise works and repair all the damaged water bodies within a week. The minister held a high-level meeting with irrigation officials and a video conference with district officials. He reviewed the status of the projects in the heavy rain-hit areas of the State. Officials have been instructed to expedite administrative approvals and issue tenders for the repair works, with Uttam stating that the tenders will be finalised within a week. He sought a complete report on the flood damages at the sites and made it clear that the government was ready to allocate adequate funds for repair works.

The Minister warned of stern action against the officials who failed to perform their duties during a crisis. The officials have been asked to remain vigilant in the wake of the IMD prediction of receiving heavy rains for a few more days.

Uttam instructed the authorities to immediately alert the higher officials if they notice any damage or threat to the structures at the projects and reservoirs. Monitoring the safety of regulators and shutters at project sites is essential, he emphasised, adding that all reservoirs will be filled with water overflowing from catchment areas and canals to store it for future needs.