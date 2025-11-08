Uttanoor Thimmapa Sagar Elected President of Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Sangham; Leaders Call for Unity and Political Empowerment

Gadwal: In a significant development, Uttanoor Thimmapa Sagar from Shantinagar was unanimously elected as the President of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Sagara Sangham during the district-wide general body meeting held today at Reddy Function Hall, Aija.

Alongside him, Chinna Ramudu from Boyalaguda was appointed as the General Secretary, Ravi Sagar from Erravalli as the Treasurer, and Injyoti Murali was named as the Honorary President of the district unit.

State President Dr. Shekhar’s Address

Speaking on the occasion, State President Dr. Shekhar reminded members of the proud heritage of the Sagara community, tracing their lineage to King Sagara, one of the six Chakravartis (universal emperors), and the Bhagiratha dynasty—the divine line that brought the sacred river Ganga to Earth. He emphasized that Sagaras, believed to have once been transformed into humans by Sage Kapila’s curse, played a vital role in building tanks and irrigation systems during the Kakatiya era, and that most of Telangana’s irrigation projects owe their origins to the hard labor of Sagaras.

Dr. Shekhar lamented that over generations, certain upper-caste conspiracies deprived the Sagara community of their rightful share in education, employment, and political reservations, leading to social and economic backwardness. However, he noted that a new wave of awareness is spreading among the Sagaras, inspiring unity and activism for their rights.

He urged the community to stand united and ensure that in the upcoming Panchayat, MPTC, ZPTC, Sarpanch, MLA, and MP elections, they vote only for BC or Sagara candidates to secure a rightful place in political power. Dr. Shekhar also stressed the importance of education and leadership, calling on parents to educate their children to achieve high positions in society.

“We must continue our struggle until we receive our fair share in education, employment, and politics based on our population ratio. The time has come for the Sagara community to rise and take its place in governance,”

— Dr. Shekhar, State President, Sagara Sangham

Call for Unity and Political Empowerment

Morugu Veeresh Sagar, speaking on the occasion, appealed to community members not to fall prey to upper-caste conspiracies and to unite intelligently to free themselves from the bondage and oppression suffered for generations. He emphasized that political power is the only path to true liberation, not free welfare schemes handed out by others.

“We must not depend on others’ charity but fight for our rightful share through political power. No matter the challenges, we must remain steadfast until we reach our goal,”

— Morugu Veeresh Sagar

Large Participation

The meeting witnessed mass participation from members of the Sagara community across Jogulamba Gadwal district, along with the State Executive Committee members of the Sagara Sangham. The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm and a pledge to strengthen the organization and fight collectively for social justice and political empowerment.