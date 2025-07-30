Live
- BJP Demands Immediate Release of Scholarships and Fee Reimbursement for Students in Aija
- Rs 3 Crore Development Works Inaugurated at Gadwal Government Hospital to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
- Indian Coast Guard and UAE National Guard Command Sign Landmark MoU on Maritime Security and Safety Cooperation
- Budaga Jangala Rights Committee Demands CC Roads, Drainage, and Culvert for Aiza’s Holiya Dasari Colony
- Dr. Sampath Kumar Ensures Water Supply to RDS Canal Farmers and Reviews Indiramma Housing Progress in Alampur
- MLA Vijayudu Slams Congress Over Poor Conditions in Gurukula Schools; Visits Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Boys School in Alampur
- Collector Issues Memo to KGBV Headmistress for Neglecting Nutritious Meal Standards in Gonupadu
- A Beacon of Justice: Ambedkar’s Statue Inaugurated in Muchonipalli ,Gattu Mandal
- Vaccination Ensures Child Health – Medical Officer Dr. A. Swapna
- Non-AC coaches in Indian Railways increase to 70 pc with focus on poor
Vaccination Ensures Child Health – Medical Officer Dr. A. Swapna
Nagar kurnool: A child immunization program was conducted on Wednesday at the Primary Health Center in Uppununtala Mandal, under the supervision of...
Nagar kurnool: A child immunization program was conducted on Wednesday at the Primary Health Center in Uppununtala Mandal, under the supervision of Medical Officer Dr. A. Swapna.
On this occasion, Dr. Swapna stated, “The vaccination process, which begins immediately after birth, must be administered to every child on time.” She emphasized that the government provides free vaccines for children from birth up to 10 years of age to protect them from various diseases, and it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their children are vaccinated on time.
She added that only children who receive all necessary vaccines will grow up to be healthy in the future.
Later, she conducted health checkups for pregnant women visiting the hospital and explained the necessary precautions they should take during pregnancy.
ANMs, ASHA workers, and parents participated in the program.