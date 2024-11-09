Live
Vaccinations Are Essential for Pregnant Women and Children to Prevent Deadly Diseases
District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar Naik
NagarKurnool: Dr. K. Ravikumar Naik, District Immunization Officer, urged all eligible individuals to utilize the government-provided universal free vaccination program for pregnant women, newborns, and children, available at all primary health centers and sub-health centers every Wednesday and Saturday. On Saturday, he conducted a surprise inspection at the Manganur and Gangaram health sub-centers in Bijnapally Mandal. He emphasized the importance of 100% vaccination for every newborn to prevent diseases.
Dr. Naik also inspected the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan program at the Lattupalli Primary Health Center, which includes health screenings and guidance for pregnant women. He encouraged all pregnant women to opt for deliveries in government hospitals and stressed the importance of nutritional intake during and after pregnancy. ASHA workers were advised to ensure that pregnant women undergo health check-ups at primary health centers and government hospitals and to conduct post-delivery home visits on scheduled dates for health monitoring.
Medical officers Dr. B. Alochana, Dr. Tejaswini, health extension officer Badam Rajeshwar, and other health workers participated in the event.