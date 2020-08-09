Vaccine for coronavirus may take 6-9 months: KTR

Coronavirus Vaccine: Municipal Administration and Urban Development and IT minister KT Rama Rao had an interactive session with netizens today. In the one-and-half hour of #Askktr session, the minister addressed the issues of the people and directed the departments concerned to look into their problems.

During the session, KTR said that he was told by the vaccine manufacturers that he would take 6-9 months to release the vaccine for coronavirus. He also said that the government is awaiting the reply from the centre on operating metro and city bus services in Hyderabad.

I was told by the vaccine manufacturers that it may take 6-9 months https://t.co/flHnrkO4zF — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 9, 2020

The minister responded to a netizen that people are facing difficulties in obtaining permission for house construction in municipalities. "TSBPASS will be a game-changer and will be a benchmark in urban reforms. We will roll out it shortly and make sure that all such issues are taken care of," KTR replied.



KTR also responded to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "We will pray and hope for Ram Rajya where people of all faiths, castes and classes will be respected and treated equally as enshrined in the constitution of our great country," he said.

We will pray and hope for Ram Rajya where people of all faiths, castes and classes will be respected and treated equally as enshrined in constitution of our great country https://t.co/uglbGYUxvy — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 9, 2020



