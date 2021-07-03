Vaccine testing centre in Hyderabad in a month: Kishan Reddy

Union minister for state home affairs G Kishan Reddy said that a vaccine testing centre will be set up in Hyderabad in a month with the PM CARES fund.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, the minister said that there are only two vaccine testing centres in the state and Hyderabad will get the third vaccine centre in the country."Hyderabad has been the centre for pharma and research and it is obvious that a vaccine centre, coming to the city," said Kishan Reddy.



Later, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing an opportunity to set up a vaccine testing centre in Telangana.

