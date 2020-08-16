Van carrying poultry overturned in Suryapet, villagers steal chicken

A van carrying poultry turned turtle here at Naseempet of Athmakur (M) Mandal in Suryapet on Sunday morning. Group of people from the nearby village rushed to the scene and rescued the driver and another person by breaking windshield.

However, a few people turned out stealing the chicken from the overturned van. The van skidded due to the water flow on road and overturned, it is learned.

The news of the poultry van spread across the village and people rushed to the spot to grab the chicken trapped in the trapped van. In less than 30 minutes, the van was left empty. In the pictures that went viral on social media, people were seen leaving the spot with four to five chickens.

The driver-cum-owner of the van said that he was carrying 800 chicken valued at Rs 1.75 lakh from Durajpally to Mahabubabad to supply chicken to the stores.