Vemula Veeresham urges early completion of Baswapur Reservoir Project

Nakrekal: Government Whip and Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham has urged the Irrigation Minister to expedite the completion of the Baswapur Reservoir, which is crucial for providing irrigation water to the Nakrekal constituency.

He raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday during a discussion on irrigation projects. Veeresham questioned the minister on when the project, which is expected to supply irrigation water to constituencies like Nakrekal, Thungathurthi, Aleru, and Bhongir, would be completed. He emphasized that around 50,000 acres in Ramannapet and Chityal mandals of Nakrekal constituency are expected to benefit from the project, and therefore requested that the work be accelerated.

He also highlighted the importance of immediately taking up the construction of a bridge over the Musi River, which is a key component of the project.