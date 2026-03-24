Vemulawada EO inspects goshala, reviews summer care measures for cattle

Rajanna Sircilla: Temple Executive Officer L. Ramadevi on Monday inspected the Tippapur goshala under the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada, reviewing the arrangements made for the welfare of cows amid rising summer temperatures.

During her visit, the EO assessed various measures put in place to shield the cattle from the intense heat. These included the installation of green nets around sheds, provision of air coolers and fans, and the creation of shaded enclosures to ensure a comfortable environment for the animals.

She also examined the availability of essential resources, verifying whether sufficient drinking water and corn silage, a specialised cattle feed, were being supplied consistently. Ramadevi personally checked the feed to ensure its quality and observed whether the cows were consuming it properly.

Interacting with the staff, the EO enquired about the overall health condition of the cattle and the steps being taken to maintain their well-being. She emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of care, particularly during the peak summer period.

Ramadevi directed the concerned officials to ensure there is no shortfall in facilities and instructed them to take all necessary precautions to safeguard the cattle from heat-related stress.