Vemulawada set to emerge as major spiritual tourism hub with new govt initiatives

Rajanna Sircilla: Vemulawada, revered as the “Dakshina Kashi” of Telangana, is set to undergo a major transformation with the state government initiating steps to develop the historic temple town into a comprehensive spiritual tourism hub.

Home to the centuries-old Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vemulawada attracts lakhs of devotees every year, particularly those seeking relief from Shani Dosha and performing unique rituals such as Kode Mokku. The town is now being envisioned as a destination that blends deep spiritual significance with modern recreational and leisure facilities.

The initiative is being driven by the vision of Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, with the government according priority to tourism development to encourage devotees to spend more time in the town after darshan. As part of this plan, boating facilities are being developed at Gudi Cheruvu, located adjacent to the temple. The project has received administrative approval through G.O. Rt No.10 dated January 7, 2026, with a budget allocation of Rs .40 crore.

Officials said that the backwaters of the Mid Manair reservoir also hold immense potential for tourism development. Proposals for boating and water sports at the site are under consideration and, once implemented, the area is expected to emerge as a major picnic and leisure destination, attracting visitors from across the region.

To draw youth and adventure enthusiasts, the government is planning scenic and adventure-based attractions. A proposal to construct a ropeway to the Nampally Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy hill shrine near Vemulawada is being viewed as a key initiative. The ropeway is expected to provide easier access for elderly devotees while offering panoramic views of the surrounding natural landscape.

In another unique initiative, plans are underway to install an aircraft model atop the Nampally hill. The installation is expected to serve as a distinctive tourist attraction, especially for children and young visitors, and is likely to become a popular selfie point. Vemulawada is considered highly sacred, offering spiritual cleansing and fulfilment of wishes, much like the holy city of Kashi in North India. Devotees take holy dips in the Dharma Gundam tank for purification, perform the Kode Mokku ritual by circumambulating the temple with a bull after their wishes are fulfilled, and seek relief from planetary afflictions, particularly Shani. The temple complex also houses shrines of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy and Seetharama Chandra Swamy, making it a centre of worship for both Shaivites and Vaishnavites.