Veteran journo, fmr THI editor P N V Nair honoured

Thiruvananthapuram / Hyderabad: The Inspired India Foundation (IIF) awarded the prestigious Inspiring Indian Award in Journalism to P N V Nair, former editor of The Hans India, during the 6th Guru Kalam Memorial Lecture held on Saturday. Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, presented the award.

The ceremony featured notable dignitaries, including Air Marshal (Retd) S R K Nair, Padma Shri Kota Harinarayana Rao, former president of the Aeronautical Society of India, and Shyam Chetty, former director of CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore. The event also celebrated former Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the nation.