- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
Veteran journo, fmr THI editor P N V Nair honoured
The Inspired India Foundation (IIF) awarded the prestigious Inspiring Indian Award in Journalism to P N V Nair, former editor of The Hans India, during the 6th Guru Kalam Memorial Lecture held on Saturday. Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, presented the award.
The ceremony featured notable dignitaries, including Air Marshal (Retd) S R K Nair, Padma Shri Kota Harinarayana Rao, former president of the Aeronautical Society of India, and Shyam Chetty, former director of CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories, Bangalore. The event also celebrated former Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the nation.
