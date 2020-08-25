VHP wants Telangana government to make adequate arrangements

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Tuesday urged the State government to make arrangements for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols by providing cranes, electricity and police.



The VHP leaders gave a representation to the Chief Secretary regarding the arrangements for immersion. VHP president M Ramaraju said that lakhs of Ganesh devotees celebrate this festival and install Ganesh idols at their homes, apartments, community halls, temples, welfare associations etc. and after performing pooja for certain days, they perform the immersion at different immersion points.

The VHP leader rued that this year not even minimum arrangements were made at the lakes, ponds leading to inconvenience for the people. On Monday night due to negligent management of traffic, cranes, lighting and other minimum arrangements at Tank Bund, devotees who gathered for immersion had to face a lot of issues. Families including children coming for immersion were performing the immersion by going into the water body which can lead to untoward incidents, the leader opined. Ramaraju said that they had reminded the Chief Secretary of the responsibility of making arrangements keeping in view the safety of the people, which they have neglected.