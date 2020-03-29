Vigilance teams will inspect home quarantine people: Collector Ravi

Jagtial: District Collector Gugulothu Ravi told the people, who came from other States and countries, should stay in their houses for 14 days. Village vigilance teams along with the mandal survey line teams will visit every village to keep a check on such people. It is the responsibility of the villagers also not allow them to come out of their house and inform the authorities if they violate the rules.



The Collector on Sunday visited Medipalli mandal in the district to check whether the people are following the lockdown orders or not and appreciated them for remaining indoors and following home quarantine. He also appreciated Sarpanches and MPTCs of Medipalli mandal for donating Rs 1 lakh to the Collector Account to take further steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ravi said that cases were registered against 39 people for violating the home quarantine orders. Only one member of a family should come out for buying essential goods and for emergency works and should maintain social distance without fail, he suggested. Collector Ravi ordered the villagers not to keep fencing at the entry points of their villages as it would be difficult to provide facilities under emergency conditions.

The district administration is taking all measures to provide all basic facilities to the migrant workers who came from other states. Later, the Collector distributed meal packets to about 60 migrant workers in Medipalli village, which was provided by one Raga Goud.

ZP vice-chairman Haricharan Rao, Tahsildar Rajeshar, MPDO Padma, MPO Suma, MPP Uma Devi, sarpanches and MPTCs were present along with others.