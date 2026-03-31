Vijayashanti seeks fulfilment of promises to TG activists

Congress MLC Vijayashanthi has appealed to the state government to immediately implement the promises made to activists of the Telangana movement, expressing concern over continued delays.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Monday, Vijayashanthi said that more than two years after the Congress came to power in the state, justice has yet to be delivered to those who played a key role in the movement. She expressed anguish that even assurances given to the families of martyrs remain unfulfilled.

The MLC reminded the government of its commitment to provide a government job to one member from each family that lost a life during the Telangana movement. She also pointed out that the promise of a monthly Martyrs’ Honour Pension of Rs 25,000 for such families is yet to be implemented.

Vijayashanthi further stated that the party had assured “first priority” status to movement activists, but many are now questioning the government about the status of those commitments. She noted that assurances were also made to withdraw cases filed against activists and to issue official identity cards recognising them as Telangana Movement Activists by June 2, but these measures have not been carried out.

Expressing concern, she questioned whether current political leaders would be in their positions without the sacrifices of these activists. She stressed that supporting them is a fundamental responsibility of the government.

Vijayashanthi warned that fulfilling these promises would stand as a historic achievement for the government, while failing to do so would be seen as a major lapse. She urged the government to act promptly and honour the commitments made to the activists of the Telangana movement.