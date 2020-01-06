Trending :
Vikarabad: Woman goes for family planning operation, dies at Ananta Reddy Hospital

Vikarabad: Woman goes for family planning operation, dies at Ananta Reddy Hospital
Vikarabad: Satvika Reddy, a woman undergoing treatment for family planning operation, died at Ananta Reddy Hospital here on Sunday.

Family members of Satvika alleged that a nurse gave her injection even before the doctor arrived. Satvika hailed from Godumaguda in Tharoor mandal. Her husband Sudhakar Reddy works in the Army.

DSP Sanjeeva Rao registered a case and the body was sent to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for postmortem.

