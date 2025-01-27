"Villagers Demand Restoration of Bus Service from Shantinagar to Pedda Tandrapadu, Seek Government Intervention".

Gadwal : Villagers of Pedda Tandrapadu Submit Petition to RTC Traffic Inspector Demanding Bus Service from Shantinagar

Traffic Inspector Cites Bus Shortage at Gadwal Depot, Unable to Provide Assurance

Villagers Return Disheartened; Call for Intervention from Public Representatives and District Officials

On Monday, residents of Pedda Tandrapadu village in Rajoli Mandal submitted a petition to RTC Traffic Inspector Srinivas Shetty at the Gadwal RTC Depot, urging the reintroduction of bus service from Shantinagar to Pedda Tandrapadu. The villagers expressed their grievances, stating that prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, a regular bus service operated along this route. However, even after the lockdown was lifted, the service was discontinued, causing significant hardships for residents of Pedda Tandrapadu and surrounding villages such as Konkal, Mundladinne, and Tummilla.

The absence of the bus service has especially affected students, women, and daily commuters who rely on public transport. During the meeting, the villagers pleaded with the Traffic Inspector to restore the bus service, highlighting the critical need for transportation in the area.

Responding to the petition, RTC Traffic Inspector Srinivas Shetty explained that the Gadwal RTC Depot urgently requires 29 additional buses to meet the demands of various routes. He assured the villagers that the matter has been brought to the government's attention and added that unless the depot receives the required buses, he could not provide a concrete assurance regarding the resumption of the service. He acknowledged that several villages in the district face similar transportation issues and promised to assist within the department’s capacity to address these challenges.

Disheartened by the response, the villagers of Pedda Tandrapadu returned without a resolution. They emphasized the urgent need for public representatives and district authorities to take up the issue with the Telangana state government to resolve the shortage of buses. According to the villagers, a solution to this problem would alleviate the struggles faced by students, women, and other commuters.

The petition was submitted by residents including Thimmoti, Ravi, Dev Varam, and Esepu. The villagers urge immediate action to ensure public transport is available to underserved villages in the district.