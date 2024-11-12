Villages Under Tension in Kodangal as Police Intensify Searches for Attackers on Officials at Lagacherla

Kodangal, Mahbubnagar: Following Monday’s attack on District Collector Pratik Jain and other officials during a public hearing in Lagacherla village, Dudyala mandal, Kodangal constituency, Vikarabad district, special police units have intensified search operations across nearby villages, creating a highly tense atmosphere.

Villagers report that police arrived at midnight, arresting several men accused of participating in the agitation and attack on officials. Hemlibai from Pulicherla Thanda claimed that approximately 200 armed police officers entered her village, detaining six residents. News of the arrests spread quickly, prompting many men from surrounding villages to flee in an effort to avoid further detainment.

According to police reports, 52 individuals out of roughly 150 identified attackers have been detained and transferred to Kosgi Police Station for further questioning. Special police teams continue to search Lagacherla, Pulicherla, Rotibanda Tanda, and Polepally villages to locate other suspects involved in the incident. Telangana DGP stated that over 150 people were involved in the attack on the collector and other officials. Police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals to gather information on additional suspects.

The intensified police presence has created a palpable sense of unease in the affected villages. Most communities now appear deserted, as many men and youths—believed to have taken part in the agitation—have fled, leaving mostly women and the elderly behind.

The villagers, particularly the remaining women and elderly, allege that despite numerous appeals to officials not to acquire their lands for the proposed pharmaceutical project, authorities have ignored their pleas and continue to pressure them to surrender their land. “We have been protesting for months against the land acquisition for the pharma project. Despite our repeated objections, officials continue to conduct meetings. Why hold meetings when we are opposed to giving up our land? We have not intruded into your areas; you have come here, intimidating us with police force to take our lands. We are prepared to give our lives, but not our land,” said Hemlibai.

Similar sentiments were echoed by other villagers, who affirmed their commitment to resist the project while apologizing for the attacks on officials. However, the police have escalated their search efforts to identify those involved in the attacks, stating that they will prosecute individuals for obstructing government officials from carrying out their duties and for physically assaulting them.











