Violence Erupts Over Ethanol Plant in Gadwal: DSP Warns of Strict Legal Action Against Protesters

Gadwal: Tensions flared in Pedda Dhanwada village under Rajoli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, where farmers from nearby villages staged a protest against the proposed construction of an ethanol factory. What began as a demonstration soon escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the destruction of private property.

According to the police, protestors set fire to several items at the construction site, including a container home, a Bolero vehicle, and temporary tents. The incident has been labeled a serious breach of the law, with farmers allegedly taking the law into their own hands.

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mogulayya emphasized that such acts of arson and unlawful behavior constitute a punishable offense. "Anyone who takes the law into their own hands must understand that the law will take its own course. No one is above the law," the DSP said firmly.

He further clarified that the ethanol factory in question had obtained all necessary legal permissions and was being constructed in accordance with government regulations. "Obstructing a legally approved industrial project is itself a criminal act," DSP Mogulayya added. He warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those who engaged in violence and property damage.

Police responded promptly to the unrest. Under the leadership of DSP Mogulayya, a strong contingent of 50 police officers, including 10 Sub-Inspectors and 3 Circle Inspectors, was deployed to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

Authorities have assured that investigations are underway, and those responsible for inciting and participating in the violence will be booked under relevant sections of law.