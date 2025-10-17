‘Vocal for Local’ echoes nationwide: TG BJP rallies in support of PM Modi’s campaign for Indian-made products

Telangana BJP State President N Ramachander Rao and State Vice- President Boora Narsaiah Goud officially launched the initiative by unveiling the ‘Vocal for Local’ banner at the BJP State Office on Friday.

This is to express support for national solidarity, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for ‘Vocal for Local’ has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the country. Citizens are increasingly turning to Indian-made products, bolstering the local economy and reviving traditional industries. The campaign, which aims to empower local artisans, cottage industries and handicraft workers, has gained significant traction.

Speaking at the event, Rao emphasised the importance of supporting indigenous craftsmanship. “India is home to countless artisans whose livelihoods depend on local markets. From the world-renowned Bhuvanagiri handlooms to the intricate works of Gadwal, Narayanpet and Kothakota, our heritage is rich and vibrant,” he said.

However, Rao also highlighted the grim reality faced by many artisans who, due to lack of support and dwindling sales, have lost their livelihoods—some even driven to suicide. To counter this, Prime Minister Modi has urged the adoption of Swadeshi policies, encouraging citizens to buy Khadi, handloom, and other Indian-made goods.

The campaign’s slogan, ‘Vocal for Local – Local to Global,’ reflects a broader vision of exporting Indian products to international markets. This not only strengthens the domestic economy but also promotes Indian culture and entrepreneurship on a global stage.

In addition to economic revival, Rao addressed national security concerns, particularly the success of ‘Operation Kagar’, an initiative launched to eliminate Left-Wing extremism. The operation has led to the surrender of many Maoists in states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, marking a significant step toward peace and stability.

On the political front, he said, Rao launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led government in Telangana. He alleged that Minister Konda Surekha’s former OSD, Sumanth, had allegedly intimidated cement company owners, and that other ministers and aides were also implicated in corrupt practices.

“Congress is synonymous with corruption,” Rao declared. “From delayed salaries and unpaid retirement benefits to rampant unemployment and administrative chaos, the people of Telangana are suffering under Congress misrule.”

He further criticised the Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election, Naveen Yadav, citing his previous affiliation with MIM and multiple corruption allegations. Rao urged voters to reject leaders who, he claimed, resort to threats and extortion.

The BJP also demanded a thorough investigation into recent allegations made by Minister Surekha’s daughter, Sushmitha, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, calling it a reflection of deeper issues within the state’s leadership.