Voter List Revision Should Be Conducted Diligently - Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Election Officer and District Collector, Badavath Santosh, emphasized the importance of a special voter list revision program, which will be carried out from August 21 to October 18 across the district. The Collector conducted a one-day training session for booth-level officers (BLOs), supervisors, and revenue officials regarding the revision of voter lists at the Integrated Office Complex on Tuesday.

During his address, the Collector noted that Nagar Kurnool district has 793 polling booths, with 723,286 voters registered across three constituencies—Nagar Kurnool, Achampet, and Kollapur—according to the parliamentary election data. He stressed that it is the responsibility of booth-level officers to ensure that young individuals who turn 18 by January 1, 2025, are granted voting rights. The Collector provided guidelines for the special voter list revision program, instructing BLOs to conduct door-to-door surveys to verify voter details and facilitate new voter registrations, address changes, and corrections.

He urged BLOs to thoroughly investigate households with an unusually high number of voters registered at a single address. The draft voter list will be published on October 29, and corrections and objections will be accepted until November 28, with resolutions completed by December 24. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025. The importance of door-to-door surveys was emphasized, with booth-level officers required to carry out their duties under the supervision of EROs, AEROs, and supervisors. The Collector instructed that master trainers conduct awareness sessions for BLOs at the constituency level to ensure a thorough survey process.

BLOs were directed to maintain updated electoral lists, polling station maps, and VIP voter details, and record voter information using the BLO app. The Collector also suggested holding meetings with representatives of political parties to gather their inputs and opinions on the voter list revision process. Special emphasis was placed on collecting data on young voters turning 18 through the BLOs.

The Collector instructed Anganwadi teachers and Panchayat Secretaries currently serving as BLOs to diligently perform their responsibilities. He also requested that the concerned departmental officials issue clear instructions. The training sessions included a PowerPoint presentation by Master Trainer Rajasekhar Rao. Additional Collector K. Seetharama Rao, Women and Child Welfare Officer Rajeswari, Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar Rao, Master Trainer Rajasekhar Rao, Election Superintendent Zakir Ali, and Election Deputy Raghavender, among others, participated in the training session.