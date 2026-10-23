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Walk The Talk: Telangana Muslim Congress Leaders Tell Owaisi

In Short

The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh to build leaders from within and not to depend on Nehru-Gandhi or Yadav leadership has invited sharp criticism from Telangana Congress Muslim leaders.

AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh
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 AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh

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The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh to build leaders from within and not to depend on Nehru-Gandhi or Yadav leadership has invited sharp criticism from Telangana Congress Muslim leaders.

Reacting to Owaisi saying that Abdul should no longer spread the carpet for other and should himself become a leader, Congress leader Mohammed Waliullah Sameer on Friday said Owaisi should explain why he is not able to sell his political formula in his home state Telangana. He said AIMIM had not been able to create independent Muslim leaders outside its traditional strongholds for decades, he said.

He said while Muslim leadership needs to grow, Owasi must explain what happened to Abdul in Telangana. Why AIMIM never moved beyond selected constituencies.

"Muslims certainly need more representation. They need more MLAs, MPs, ministers, mayors, councillors and party office-bearers. But the real question is whether Owaisi has expanded that representation or simply monopolised it in a limited geography," he said in a statement. If Owaisi wanted more Abdul’s, why is it that he contested only nine out of 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana during 2023 elections. Were there no qualified Muslim youth, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, women or social workers, he questioned.

He alleged that the Owaisi had deliberately handed over political space to BRS by not fielding candidates. Sameer said Hyderabad should have become the "strongest advertisement for Owaisi's political model" if his claims were genuine. He said Owaisi was using the slogan of Muslim empowerment only in states where he wants a new electoral base but does not implement it in his home state. He raised similar slogans in Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and UP in the past also without much result. If he had implemented this formula in Telangana seriously, by now Hyderabad would have produced many new Muslim leaders.

He said political power had remained concentrated in AIMIM while Muslims continue to struggle for education, employment, housing etc.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Asaduddin OwaisiTelangana CongressMuslim Political RepresentationAIMIMMohammed Waliullah Sameer
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