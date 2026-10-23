Walk The Talk: Telangana Muslim Congress Leaders Tell Owaisi

The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh to build leaders from within and not to depend on Nehru-Gandhi or Yadav leadership has invited sharp criticism from Telangana Congress Muslim leaders.

Reacting to Owaisi saying that Abdul should no longer spread the carpet for other and should himself become a leader, Congress leader Mohammed Waliullah Sameer on Friday said Owaisi should explain why he is not able to sell his political formula in his home state Telangana. He said AIMIM had not been able to create independent Muslim leaders outside its traditional strongholds for decades, he said.

He said while Muslim leadership needs to grow, Owasi must explain what happened to Abdul in Telangana. Why AIMIM never moved beyond selected constituencies.

"Muslims certainly need more representation. They need more MLAs, MPs, ministers, mayors, councillors and party office-bearers. But the real question is whether Owaisi has expanded that representation or simply monopolised it in a limited geography," he said in a statement. If Owaisi wanted more Abdul’s, why is it that he contested only nine out of 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana during 2023 elections. Were there no qualified Muslim youth, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, women or social workers, he questioned.

He alleged that the Owaisi had deliberately handed over political space to BRS by not fielding candidates. Sameer said Hyderabad should have become the "strongest advertisement for Owaisi's political model" if his claims were genuine. He said Owaisi was using the slogan of Muslim empowerment only in states where he wants a new electoral base but does not implement it in his home state. He raised similar slogans in Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and UP in the past also without much result. If he had implemented this formula in Telangana seriously, by now Hyderabad would have produced many new Muslim leaders.

He said political power had remained concentrated in AIMIM while Muslims continue to struggle for education, employment, housing etc.