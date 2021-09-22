Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy take parts in devpt programmes

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Animal Husbandary minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday took part in various development programmes in Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for initiating Blue Revolution in Telangana with his visionary outlook.

While the agriculture minister laid foundation stone for a new regional veterinary hospital in Wanaparty district Headquarters, Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the new hostel building for the students of newly established Fisheries College in Pebbair mandal.

Speaking on the occasion the Agriculture Minister credited KCR for initiating blue revolution in Telangana by giving a new impetus to the fisheries sector in the state. "Before formation of new State of Telangana, the people of this State used to struggle for getting a gulp of drinking water.

But in just a span of 7 years what we are seeing is a complete change. We are seeing water everywhere. We have almost all the lakes, reservoirs and ponds filled with water. This has given us ample opportunities for rearing fish and the fishermen in the State are earning a decent living.

In fact Telangana has become one of the largest producers of fish, after the agriculture sector," said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while Thanking CM KCR for his initiative to launch Blue Revolution in Telangana.

The Agriculture Minister reiterated that if all the irrigation projects are completed then Palamuru region in Telangana will become the Konaseema of Andhra. As already Agriculture sector has witnessed large scale production of Paddy, Maize, Groundnut, the state has become the grain storehouse of India.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister along with Member of Parlaiment Nagarkurnool P Ramulu and Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan inaugurated Rythu Vedikas in various villages in Peddakottapally mandal in Nagarkurnool.

They also took part in the inauguration of a shopping complex at Nainonipally Mysamma. During the inauguration of new building at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University at Pebber, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Lok Nath Reddy District Collector Yasmin Bhasha and others took part in the programme.