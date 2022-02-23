  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visits accident victim in hospital

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visiting an accident victim undergoing treatment at a hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday
x

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visiting an accident victim undergoing treatment at a hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday 

Highlights

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited an accident victim Akram of Tomalapally village in Pebbair mandal undergoing treatment at Sharada hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited an accident victim Akram of Tomalapally village in Pebbair mandal undergoing treatment at Sharada hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday. The Minister consoled the victim and his family members.

He spoke to the concerned doctors and urged them to provide best of the best treatment to the patient and ensure early recovery. TRS leader Lalu Yadav also accompanied the Minister.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X