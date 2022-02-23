Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visits accident victim in hospital

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited an accident victim Akram of Tomalapally village in Pebbair mandal undergoing treatment at Sharada hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday. The Minister consoled the victim and his family members.

He spoke to the concerned doctors and urged them to provide best of the best treatment to the patient and ensure early recovery. TRS leader Lalu Yadav also accompanied the Minister.