Wanaparthy hospital set for major upgrade with new facilities

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi directed officials to take immediate measures to strengthen infrastructure facilities at the Government Hospital in Wanaparthy. The inspection was carried out on Tuesday morning along with District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sainath Reddy, hospital authorities and staff.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed the progress of ongoing works, including the establishment of a new CT scan centre being developed with an allocation of one crore rupees, and the SADAREM camp centre. He instructed officials to expedite construction and ensure the facilities are ready for inauguration in the first week of April. He also directed the preparation and submission of proposals for procuring essential equipment such as wheelchairs, blood pressure monitors and other medical infrastructure required for patient care.

Highlighting safety concerns, the Collector ordered the demolition of the old tuberculosis (TB) ward building, which had fallen into a severely dilapidated condition. Acting on recommendations from engineers, he emphasised the urgency of clearing debris before the onset of the monsoon to prevent any potential hazards.

Later, the Collector visited the HPV vaccination centre at the hospital and reviewed the progress of the immunisation programme. He enquired about the number of adolescent girls vaccinated and whether parents were accompanying them. The vaccine is being administered free of cost to girls aged 14 to 15 years to provide long-term protection against cervical cancer.

He instructed medical staff to intensify awareness campaigns among parents and adolescents to ensure maximum coverage under the vaccination drive. Officials were told to ensure that every eligible girl receives the vaccine for lifelong protection.

Earlier, the Collector himself underwent CBP and HbA1c blood tests at the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Aruna Kumari, Dr Parimala, Telangana MIDC Assistant Engineer Siva and other staff members were present during the inspection.