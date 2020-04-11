War on corona: Crucial Cabinet meeting today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, which is now fully geared up to implement any situation arising from the extension of lockdown, will formally announce the same after the Prime Minister's video conference on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened the Cabinet meeting on Saturday to brief the ministers about the outcome of his video conference with the Prime Minister.

This meeting assumes importance in the wake of adverse impact of the lockdown on the state economy. The Cabinet while emphasising on the need to ensure that Covid-19 was contained in the state and most of those under treatment go home safe by April 24, will analyse the economic situation and the losses incurred sector wise.

The Chief Minister will also explain to the Cabinet about the Central assistance he had sought from the Prime Minister so that the respective ministers and officials can follow it up with the Centre.

In the wake of reports from various economic experts that the growth rate would witness steep fall in the next financial year, the Chief Minister is likely to present a draft blueprint for the revival of industrial and service sector which bore the brunt of the lock down.

Challenges in the procurement of paddy and other food grains harvested in the current Rabi season and immediate assistance to farmers who lost their standing crops in the recent untimely rains, issue of financial assistance to the poor and jobless is also likely to figure in the meeting.