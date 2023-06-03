Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed Telangana State people says DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal :Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who promised ‘Bangaru Telangana’, betrayed the hopes of the people, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.He along with other party workers anointed the portrait of Sonia Gandhi with milk on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Sonia Gandhi as the UPA chairperson and Congress president had fulfilled the Telangana people’s long-cherished dream of separate State. Even though she was aware of the adverse political ramifications in the Andhra region, Sonia fulfilled the people’s six-decade-old demand. But the BRS Government which assumed power thereafter betrayed the people’s aspirations, Reddy said.

Even though people trusted him twice, KCR forgot the very concept of separate Telangana agitation - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment). KCR failed on all fronts in his nine-year rule, Reddy said.

But for KCR’s family members, the people gained nothing after the formation of Telangana. KCR disregarded those who actively participated in the Telangana agitation, he said. KCR amassed crores of rupees in the name of constructing irrigation projects, he alleged. KCR mastered the art of hoodwinking people by making hollow promises, Reddy said.

KCR not only ignored his election promises but also diluted the Congress-introduced Arogyasri and fee reimbursement, Reddy said, appealing to people to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS. Later, the Congress workers took out a bike rally from Ashoka junction to Amaraveerula Stupam at Adalath junction.