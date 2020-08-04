Warangal: New Covid-19 facility to function from Aug 12

Warangal: Some people with vested interests have been trying to project the functioning of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in a negative way, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who inspected the super-speciality hospital (under construction) with the funds of PMSSY at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) here on Tuesday, told the newsmen that efforts are on to start the Covid-19 facility from August 12.



"To start with, we have decided to throw open a 120-bed facility. There is no dearth of funds to tackle the coronavirus menace. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had already sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the hospital," Errabelli said.

Referring to the hiccups in the MGMH, he said that it's not fair to undermine the efforts of the healthcare personnel who are trying hard to save the lives of coronavirus victims.

The Opposition is trying to politicise every issue including Dr B Srinivas Rao's decision to resign from MGMH Superintendent post.

With his family members suffering from Covid-19, Dr Rao quit his post, Errabelli clarified.

Instead of creating a sense of confidence among the patients and the healthcare staff, the Opposition is trying to create confusion among the public, he said. Officials have been told to ensure quality food to the coronavirus patients, he said. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Urban in-charge Collector M Haritha, MMH in-charge Superintendent K Nagarjuna Reddy and KMC Principal S Sandhya were among others present.