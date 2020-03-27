Warangal: Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao told People not to panic

Warangal: It's time for the people to rise to the occasion following the lockdown being implemented by the government, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who inaugurated free distribution of rice to white ration card holders at Devannapet village under Hasanparthy mandal on Thursday, said that direct cash transfer of Rs 1,500 to each white ration card holders would begin soon. It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, the State government had announced 12 kilograms of rice free of cost to each white ration card holder as part of lockdown.

Stating that the lockdown was to confront the Covid-19, he appealed to people not to get panicked as the government was taking all possible measures to bail out the people from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Warangal district administration has begun spraying of disinfectant liquid, sodium hypochlorite, in the city as part of sanitation measures. Sanitation workers sprayed sodium hypochlorite in all main roads.

Errabelli said that sterilising agent is being used to fumigate roads, drains, lanes and by lanes of the city. "This is the first time that this disinfectant is being used in Warangal," he said.

Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that bleaching powder is also being sprayed near the drains in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits. He said that they were utilising the services of the fire department and its tankers.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said: "The administration has procured 1,000 litres of sanitiser and 10,000 litres of Sodium Hypochrolite. Using a fire engine and two agriculture sprayer machines, fumigation of the city roads is on at a brisk pace. Measures have also been taken to pick up garbage uninterrupted."