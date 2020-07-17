Warangal: Remand prisoner with suspected COVID-19 symptoms flees from MGM hospital

A remand prisoner who was admitted to MGM hospital in Warangal with suspected symptoms of coronavirus escaped from the hospital. He was identified as Syed Kaisar.

Kaisar who was involved in 14 theft cases was arrested by the police last month. He was sent to Warangal central jail for judicial remand. Kaisar has been suffering from symptoms of coronavirus and the police shifted him to MGM hospital for tests. His swab samples were collected and admitted him to the isolation ward.

However, Kaisar misled the escort and fled from the hospital. The police have been alerted and launched efforts to nab Kaisar.

In April 2020 - a remand prisoner who indulged in several cases had escaped from the hospital. Prasad, a native of Goutham Nagar in Nizamabad was caught by the police and later sent to remand to Sarangapur jail. Prasad complained of health issues and was shifted to Nizamabad government hospital, from where he escaped after attacking the escort police.