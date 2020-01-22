Warangal: Wardhannapet Municipality tops in voters turnout

Warangal: Barring a few sporadic incidents, the polling for the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the erstwhile Warangal district was peaceful on Wednesday.



Right from the beginning of the day, Wardhannapet voters showed a lot of enthusiasm queuing up at their respective polling booths. Of the nine municipalities, Wardhannapet recorded highest poll turnout with 88.63 percent.

Of the 9,263 electorate, a whopping 8,210 exercised their franchise. Voters in Bhupalpally didn't show that much enthusiasm as they turned to polling booths in trickle. With just 63.37 percent voter turnout, Bhupalpally ULB remained last in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Narsampet which recorded 84.27 percent voter turnout stood second in the erstwhile Warangal district. As many as 23,353 voters of the total number of electorates 27,713 turned to polling stations in Narsampet.

The other municipalities that recorded above 80 percent are Dornakal with 83.20%, Maripeda with 82.88% and Parkal with 81.90%.

The new municipality Thorrur recorded 72.50 percent voter attendance. On the other hand, Jangaon the second biggest ULB after Mahabubabad witnessed 79.36 voter turnout. In Parkal and Mahabubabad, the TRS and BJP activists had an altercation. They accused each other of influencing the voters.

Tension prevailed at DC Thanda in Wardhannapet municipality when the TRS and the Congress workers came to fisticuffs. However, the police who swung into action dispersed both the groups.

