Water flows out from Sarla project in Wanaparthy due to failure of siphon gates
Highlights
Sarla Project in Wanaparthy district breached resulting in heavy water out flow.
Sarla Project in Wanaparthy district breached resulting in heavy water out flow. The breach is said to have occured due to failure of opening of automatic siphon gates. District Collector and irrigation officials have reached the spot and are inspecting the breach.
