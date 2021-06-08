Weather report: Heavy rain on June 11 to mark coverage of monsoon in Telangana

Weather report in Telangana: The IMD on Monday warned of heavy rain very likely to lash on June 11 at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar- Bhupalpllly, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudam, Warngal (Urban & Rural) & Jagaon districts following likely formation of low pressure area over north Bay.

The heavy rain will almost herald the Southwest Monsoon covering the entire Telangana, a day ahead of the usual date of June 12.

The IMD bulletin renewed the warning of thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur in all Telangana districts on June 8 and 9. A day prior to the heavy rain, and on June 11 thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in all districts.

The forecast for City said there will be partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers from June 8 to 11. On June 12 and 13 partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorms are likely. The corresponding day temperatures are likely to be 37, 37, 38, 38, 38 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said rain occurred at isolated places in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Kothagudem 5, Regode (Medak dist) 3, Elagaid (Peddapalle), Alladurg ( Medak) Julurpad, Tekulapalle (both in B. Kothagudem), Mominpet ( Vikarabad), Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem) 2 each.

There was one cm rain each in Gopalpet, Sirpur, Nizamabad, Jogipet and Jukkal.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ramagundam.