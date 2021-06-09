Weather report in Telangana: Low pressure area to bring very heavy rain on June 12 in many districts

Weather report in Telangana: The IMD warned of very heavy to heavy rain likely to occur on June 12 in districts of Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri- Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal Urban & Rural and Jangaon districts, under the influence of a low pressure area likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11. The rain is also attributed to the Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into remaining parts of Telangana during next two-¬three days.

According to IMD bulletin, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem, Mancherial. Nirmal and Suryapet districts on June 12.

Heavy rains are also likely to occur at isolated places in Kumrambheem, Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothaguem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Urban & Rural) and Jangaon districts on June 11.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely to lash isolated places in the State from June 9 to 12.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were:Jainoor (Kumaram-Bheem dist), Kathlapur (Jagtial) 4 each, Dharmasagar (Warangal_Urban), Utnur (Adilabad), Mudhole (Nirmal) 3 each, Yadagirigutta,, Mulakalapalle, Palawancha (both in B. Kothagudem) Elagaid (Peddapalle), Pitlam (Kamareddy), Konaraopeta (Rajanna Sircilla), Kotapalle (Mancherial), Nizamsagar (Kamareddy) 2 each.

The highest day temperature of:39.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ramagundam. The other temperatures registered elsewhere were: Nalgonda 38.5, Bhadrachalam 38.2, Khammam 37.8, Adilabad 36.3, Hanmakonda 36, Hyderabad 35.6, , Mahbubnagar 35.2, Nizamabad 35, Hakimpet 34.5, Dundigal 34, Medak 33.2