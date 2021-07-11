Weather report: Telangana to receive heavy rain in next three days from today

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the parts of Telangana on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday respectively. As the low-pressure area is likely to form in the west-central Bay of Bengal and northwestern Bay of Bengal on Sunday by which weather forecast changing drastically. Department officials estimated that daytime temperatures would be below normal for next five days.



The weather department has asserted that Adilabad Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts will receive heavy rains on Sunday due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the capital city Hyderabad is expected to receive showers in phases. The government has been asked to alert the hinterland areas due to heavy rains and predicted that transport systems such as trains and road travel could be disrupted and power supply would be affected.

As the Southwest Monsoon turned active over Telangana, rain reported in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet and Vikarabad, in the last two days.