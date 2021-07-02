Top
Weather report: Telangana to witness rainfall today

Telangana to witness rainfall today
 Telangana to witness rainfall today

Rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will lash Telangana today and tomorrow according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad

Rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will lash Telangana today and tomorrow according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad. The IMD predicted rainfall in several districts with the monsoon turning active in the state.

The weathermen also said that there will be moderate or heavy rainfall in July month. "Due to the El Nino-Southern Oscillation over the pacific ocean, the state would receive rainfall from July to September," the IMD added.

On the other hand, Hyderabad on Thursday witnessed heavy showers leaving several parts of the city inundated. Districts like Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and Nalgonda witnessed moderate rainfall.

