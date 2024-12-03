Weavers Invited to Participate in Praja Vijayotsava Celebrations in Gadwal and Rajoli

Gadwal: As part of the Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsava program, the Handloom and Textile Department will organize celebrations on December 5 in Gadwal and on December 6 in Rajoli. District Assistant Director of Handloom and Textile Department, Govindayya, urged weavers to participate in large numbers to make the events successful.

The program on December 5 will be held at the Collectorate Conference Hall at 10:00 AM, while the event on December 6 will take place at the Rythu Vedika in Rajoli. District Collector and MLAs will attend as chief guests.

Key Highlights of the Program

Fashion Show: Intermediate and degree students will showcase handloom outfits in a fashion show. Winners will be awarded special prizes.

Felicitation of Senior Weavers: Ten senior weavers will be honored for their contributions to preserving the handloom heritage.

Cheque Distribution: Cooperative handloom societies will receive cheques under the Pavala Vaddi (quarter interest) scheme.

Govindayya emphasized the importance of protecting the handloom legacy and encouraged weavers to participate actively in the events.