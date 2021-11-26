When no appointments fixed, why did KCR go to Delhi?

New Delhi: Why was Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not given the Prime Minister's appointment during his recent visit to New Delhi?



The TRS leaders have been critical of the fact that no appointment was given and the CM had to return to Hyderabad without meeting the PM from Delhi despite camping there. The Chief Minister was keen to sort out the paddy issue with the Centre asking the latter to intervene positively.

TRS leaders in fact wanted to make it a big issue saying that the Centre was ignoring Telangana. Referring to the criticism, the Government of India sources stated here on Thursday that Chandrasekhar Rao was informed much ahead that appointments were not possible with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister due to the commencement of the winter session of Parliament from November 29.

"The CMO had received indications that the appointments were not possible," the sources said.

The sources stated that "on earlier occasions, the Chief Minister was able to get appointments at a short notice. On September 1 last, KCR requested an appointment and got one. After that there was no request from him."