Will always defend Eatala as a shield: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has claimed that he would stand as a shield in case anyone attacked former Minister Eatala Rajender, the BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-elections.

He said this in response to the BJP leaders' allegations that the TRS was conspiring to assassinate him during his Padayatra which he launched on Monday in the district at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the government would take full responsibility for Rajender's safety while reiterated that he had no personal feud with Rajender and would only fight politically. But making caustic remarks against the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao would not be tolerated.

Kamalakar further wanted the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to take the matter seriously and complain to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to probe the matter with Central government agencies.

If necessary, the investigating agency the CBI should be involved to find out the culprits as soon as possible, he said asking Rajender to reveal the name of the former naxalite who secretly told him that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him.

The Minister said he was ready to quit politics if he was found guilty otherwise Rajender should tender an apology for his remarks. 'If you do not investigate and find the culprit quickly, it would be clear that the drama you were playing and false allegations were for sympathy votes', he added.

Stating that there would be no political killings in the state of Telangana but only political suicides, Kamalakar said the accusations made by Rajender meant to defame the State of Telangana. He urged the DGP and the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into the drama Rajender was playing.

He further added that there was information that Rajender was planning to attack himself with his own men and conspiring to throw the blame at the TRS men. Therefore, the government should increase security to Rajender.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu Scheme he said that a pilot project would be launched to identify if there were any shortcomings and it was a common practice. On the transfer of the Collector, he said there was no political reason behind it, as it was a regular transfer.

