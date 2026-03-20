Will make farmers kings: Says CM Revanth at Ugadi celebrations

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress government is committed to the welfare of the entire farming community in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government would make farmers as 'Kings' of all professions by promoting agriculture as a lucrative profession.

Participating in Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi celebrations on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the state government would resolve the issue of sada binamas related to land dealings very soon.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Bhu Bharati portal was introduced to resolve land ownership issues by removing Dharani portal which caused a lot of problems for the farmers. Dedicating the Telugu New Year to the farmers’ welfare, he said the government was going ahead with an objective of transforming agriculture into a profitable occupation so that the farmers would be treated as kings. The Chief Minister announced again that Rythu Bharosa funds would be deposited in farmers’ accounts on March 22. The state government had already spent Rs 18,000 crore for 'Rythu Bharosa', he added.

“To give a big relief to farmers with debt burden, we waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. It is also a matter of great pride for us that Telangana is the only state with the lowest debt burden on farmers in the entire country,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government was moving ahead with the goal of positioning Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in the country. Revanth Reddy said he prayed to God to help people of Telangana prosper in peace and protect themselves from natural disasters.