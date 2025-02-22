Will support victims of fire accident: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav

Khanapur: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav assured that the victims of the fire accident will be supported in eve-ry way. The Collector, along with officials, visited the fam-ily members of the victims of the fire accident that occurred in Rayadari village of Pembi mandal on Thursday.

The Collector inspected the site of the houses affect-ed by the accident with the victims. On this occa-sion, the Collector spoke to the victims and said that the fire accident was unfortunate.

8 houses were completely destroyed in this incident and assured that they will support the affected fami-lies in every way.

She said that Rs 1 lakh will be deposited in the ac-counts of the victims by Saturday as an immediate assistance. The Collector handed over essential commodities and clothes to them. She wanted the victims to be provided with food and arrangements for overnight stay until they reach normalcy. The victims wanted to provide their details to the authorities for new houses. The Collector said that proposals have been sent to the government for the sanction of new houses. She said that all kinds of assistance will be provided from the government. He instructed the officials to take steps to remove the fire debris as soon as possible. He assured the fire victims not to worry and that the dis-trict administration will support them. Later, the Col-lector had lunch with the fire victims at the village government school.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, Mandal Special Officer Narasimha Reddy, DSO Kiran Kumar, Tehsildar Laxman, MPDO Ramakanth, officials, staff, village people, and others were present.