With 66 new corona cases, total jumps to 766 in Telangana State

Hyderabad: Telangana reported a spike in Covid-19 cases what with 66 new cases detected on Friday taking the total count so far to 766. The discharged and death count remained unchanged at 186 and 18 respectively while the active cases figure stood at 562. A person hailing from Nizamabad died of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia, it was stated in a press release from New Delhi.



Of the fresh 66 cases, 46 alone are from GHMC limits. The number of active cases in GHMC rose from 240 on Thursday to 286 on Friday. With discharges (131) and deaths taken into account, more than 400 persons were infected with the virus so far in GHMC alone.

Suryapet district also registered double digit of cases for the second consecutive day and the district was declared a hot-spot district following nearly half century of cases. Meanwhile, Mancherial district witnessed its first Covid-19 case after a 45-year old woman from a village near Chennur tested positive. Health authorities are clueless about her infection sources as she had no travel history or contract history.

Meanwhile, Siddipet district became a corona-free district as one positive case (from Gajwel) that was admitted on April 1 has recovered and has been discharged also. Now the district has no active positive cases.

Jangaon district also has no active corona cases as on Friday with Mahabubabad and Rajanna-Sircilla having one positive case each. Meanwhile, a woman from Talabkutta who died one week ago but through her 20 members got infection. Freshly some more members joined this list. There were rumours that five doctors and nurses from a hospital in Purani Haveli in Old City tested positive as the woman was admitted there before she died.

However, the hospital authorities termed the news as false and stated that only two nursing staff tested positive. Five doctors, who got in touch with the deceased woman gave sample tests but government sources stated that results are awaited.