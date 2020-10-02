With no takers, 2.4 lakh seats lie vacant in Telangana degree colleges

Telangana degree colleges: About 2.4 lakh seats are left vacant after the phase-II of the allotment of seats in the degree colleges in the TS. According to the officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), 65,719 candidates have been allotted seats through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) at the end of the phase-II of the online admission for the current academic year.



DOST Convenor and TSCHE Vice-Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal on Thursday said that a total of 41,159 candidates have registered for the phase-II allocation of seats. A total of 80,872 candidates have given web options. They include students registered for phase -II and those from the phase-I gave web options to improve their earlier seat allocation. Out of this, a total of 65,719 candidates have been allotted seats in the phase-II, they added.

Earlier, a total of 1,07,645 candidates had reserved their seats in the phase-I through the online self-reporting system. In the phase-II, gender-wise 32,601 (54 per cent) male and 27,938 (46 per cent) female candidates have been allotted the seats.

For the current academic year, a total of 4,09,450 seats are available for intake in 986 degree colleges in the State. After the two phases of allocation, Prof Limbadri said 2,41,266 seats remained vacant.

Similarly, after the second phase of allocation, 124 seats are vacant against intake of 4,018 seats available in nine university colleges. In the case of government degree colleges, 26,042 are vacant against intake of 69,660 in 123 colleges. There are 41 private aided colleges in the State with an intake capacity of 16,365 and 5,726 seats are vacant. When it comes to 812 private unaided degree colleges, 2,09,37 seats are vacant against intake of 3,19,275 seats. The intake of 132 seats in the lone railway degree college has been filled.

Students allotted seats were asked to visit the DOST website to reserve their seats through online self-reporting facility by paying the fee. However, those allotted the government degree and university colleges eligible for the fee reimbursement need not pay the same to reserve the seats.

Students failing to report between October 1 to 6 will have to forego their seat and their DOST registration will automatically be cancelled. Similarly, the candidates will have to report to the finally allotted college between October 10 and 15, otherwise, they will lose their seats. The DOST registration for the phase-III will commence from October 1 to 5 and candidates can give their web options till October 6.

Students can opt any three subjects of their choice out of four options offered by the college within the faculty or stream, irrespective of the fixed combination offered earlier. However, mathematics and statistics are mandatory for those intending to study B.Sc in data science and mathematics is mandatory for those wish to study physics, electronics, and statistics under B.Sc Physical Science stream.