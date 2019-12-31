With the arrival of Egypt onions, the prices dip to Rs. 90 in Hyderabad

We had witnessed the onion price hike for the last two months due to the incessant rains in the country, which led to the damage of the crops thereby the prices skyrocketed. The onion was sold at Rs 200 per kg. However, with the arrival of onion to the market from Egypt, the prices have come down to Rs 50 to Rs 90.

With the onions arrived at Malakpet in Hyderabad, the prices have seen a big dip where the quintal onion is available at Rs 8,500 which sees a spurt of Rs 13,000.

The traders and consumers are in confidence that with the onions available inadequate, the price would come down further in next 15 days. The new crop also arrives into the market soon.

The onions have reportedly arrived from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The officials believe that the problem would ease once the onion is imported from Gujarat.