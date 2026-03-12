With US exit, questions rise over WHO’s global relevance-will India reconsider its stance?

Recently the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services & the U.S. Department of State announced the United States’ completion of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the organization's inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states. This prompted countries worldwide to reassess how international health frameworks influence domestic public health decision making.

The global health system often overlooks national contexts, struggles with flexible policymaking, and prioritizes ideology over results. India has historically demonstrated strong public health leadership when it has taken decisions rooted in local evidence. From scaling HIV/AIDS treatment with locally produced, affordable generics, to deploying digital platforms like CoWIN for one of the world’s largest vaccination drives, India succeeded in creating blueprints for health sovereignty.

Tobacco control is a prime example of how global policy can be shaped by donor priorities. As a part of this WHO compliance, India banned alternatives to smoking under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) in 2019 without any independent domestic research to assess comparative risks, and without reviewing the growing body of international scientific evidence differentiating these products.

As a result, adult smokers in India have no access to regulated, scientifically evaluated alternatives—depriving them of genuine products with harm reduction benefits and restricting their freedom of choice. This vacuum also fuels illicit markets and holds back the publichealth gains.

Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto, Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist Consultant at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre stated, “A blanket ban deprived current smokers of safer harm reducing alternatives and was not science driven. While the loss of funds and know-how from the WHO will be missed, this is an opportunity for us to ramp up local research and have the results of the research drive policy.”

Prof Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos, Cardiologist and most-cited harm reduction researcher in Greece stated, “Today we still have 1.2 billion smokers in the world and that big countries like India and Brazil are deprived of the opportunity to engage in a risk reduction strategy and deprive smokers of their right to less harmful alternatives is a serious issue. It has nothing to do with science, because science is quite clear. And that raises a lot of ethical questions about why smokers are not given what they need and what they deserve.”