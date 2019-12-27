Woman and family attempts suicide at Tahsildar office in Jangaon

A woman and her family attempted suicide in front of Narmetta Tahsildar office on Friday.

Prameela along with her family carried petrol and pesticide to the Tahsildar office and tried to commit suicide. However, the police rushed to the spot and prevented them.

Prameela said that she has 2.28 gunta of land at Gandiramaram village and the officials are not entering in pattadar passbook. She also alleged that some of the ruling party leaders are preventing the officials from their land entry.

In November, a tahsildar was burnt alive by a farmer in the office over a land dispute.