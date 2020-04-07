Hyderabad: Woman creates hulchul at Banjara Hills PS over meeting her boyfriend during lockdown

Hyderabad: With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the government has imposed lockdown and deployed the police to control the situation, where they are encountering with strange incidents. As there is no chance to come out of the houses for another two weeks, the behaviour of a few people has become a headache for the police.

In a similar situation, a young woman has created hulchul at Banjara Hills police station on Monday morning. The woman who came to the PS was seeking permission to meet her boyfriend during the lockdown.

The police were shocked at hearing her reason. Going into the details, Her boyfriend, who stays at Amberpet has come to Banjara Hills Road No 12, was roaming near the girl's house on Monday. The locals noticed him and informed the matter to the girl's parents. With this, they caught him, handed over to the police and told that he is harassing their daughter in the name of love.

The police arrived at the spot, took the man into their custody and inquired him over the incident, where he said that the girl is after him and pressuring him to love her. In this context, he has come to her place to tell that he doesn't love her.

Later, the police warned and sent him away. Soon after he left, the woman arrived at the PS and said that she wanted to meet her boyfriend for which she needs police permission. When the police denied permission, she created hulchul by sitting down at the police station.