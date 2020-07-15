Woman dies in bus in Vikarabad, family forced to get off bus with body in mid-way

In an inhumane act, a bus driver and conductor forced a family to disembark mid-way when a woman died in the bus due to illness. The incident took place in Dharur Mandal of Vikarabad.

Getting into details, the woman who was suffering from throat pain due to a tumour had got into an RTC bus along with her husband and two daughters. The woman was being taken to Hyderabad for treatment from Tandoor. Due to the severe pain, the woman died on the bus.

Suspecting that the woman might die of coronavirus, the bus driver, conductor and passengers forced the family to leave the bus. Although the woman's husband said the passengers that she was tested negative, he was asked to get off the bus with the dead body.

A picture of the family showed the woman's husband and her two daughters crying on the road with the body. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.



