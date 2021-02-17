Woman jumps into lake with 15-month-old baby in Kamareddy

A woman on Wednesday jumped into a lake along with her 15-month-old here at Jangampalli village of Kamareddy district. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (26) and her daughter Satwika.

On a receipt of information, the police rushed to the lake and fished out the bodies with the help of professional swimmers. The bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsy. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Tuesday, the body of a kid who was washed away in the Nizamsagar canal was traced. Aravind slipped into the lake when he was playing on the bank with his friend Kiran.